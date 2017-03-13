Parkland Doll doctor mends more than ...

Parkland Doll doctor mends more than just childrena s toys

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Olympian

Floyd Blake found a new head for a baby doll which suffers scratches on his head. Blake uses his garage as a hospital operating room where he performs "surgeries" on dolls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) 4 hr Karma 72
News US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered... Mar 4 spytheweb 10
News Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead Mar 2 Pat McCock 1
looking Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S... Feb 14 Fcvk tRump 4
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb '17 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,559,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC