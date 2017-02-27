News Minute: Here is the latest Washi...

News Minute: Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:41 a.m. PST

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Plans to revitalize the landmark Ridpath Hotel in downtown Spokane are moving forward. The Spokane City Council is expected to vote in the coming weeks to loan $1.75 million to further the $20 million project, which is expected to bring 206 apartments to the former hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking Mon look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Meeker students welcome newest Americans Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
News US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered... Feb 20 Matthew 9
News Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S... Feb 14 Fcvk tRump 4
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb 7 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC