New superintendent hired for Ashland schools
Kelly Raymond was chosen from among three finalists to become the next Ashland School District superintendent, the district announced Friday. Raymond will officially begin work on July 1, at the conclusion of interim superintendent Suzanne Cusick's appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|10
|Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead
|Mar 2
|Pat McCock
|1
|looking
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Feb 14
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Lars
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC