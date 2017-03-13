National View: I'm a 'dreamer,' but i...

National View: I'm a 'dreamer,' but immigration agents detained me anyway

I've been in an immigrant detention center in Tacoma, Washington, for more than a month. That's a month away from my family, a month further away from doing everything I can to support my 3-year-old son and a lifetime away from the future my parents wished for me when I was brought here from Mexico at 7. I've spent nearly my whole life in the United States - as a child, a teenager and now an adult with a child of my own.

