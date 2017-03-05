Miller, Jenkins Lead Kentridge to 4A ...

Miller, Jenkins Lead Kentridge to 4A Girls State Title

JaQuaya Miller scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Jordan Jenkins finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Kentridge beat Glacier Peak 60-46 on Saturday night for the Washington State 4A girls basketball title. Glacier Peak's Paisley Johnson, left, tries to block a shot by Kentridge's Jordyn Jenkins during the first half of the girls' Class 4A high school basketball championship, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Tacoma, Wash.

