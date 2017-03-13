McAlpine named as new police chief in...

McAlpine named as new police chief in Tigard

Kathy McAlpine, assistant police chief in Tacoma, Wash., has been hired to take the reins at the Tigard Police Department, the city announced Monday. McAlpine has spent close to three decades in local law enforcement.

Tacoma, WA

