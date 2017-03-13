Legal bills mounting in court battle ...

Legal bills mounting in court battle over prosecutor's texts

23 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Legal bills now total more than half a million dollars in a long-running court case over whether Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist must release text messages under Washington state's public records law. Lindquist has been involved in a long-running public records fight with a former sheriff's detective.

