Kinski to kick out the space jams March 10 at the Valley Pub

ROCK. Seattle quartet Kinski featuring bassist Lucy Atkinson, guitarist Matthew Reid- Schwartz, drummer Barrett Wilke and guitarist Chris Martin will make its second appearance in Tacoma on March 10 at the Dome District's V Photo courtesy of Lord Fotog / The Tacoma Weekly Seattle quartet Kinski first carved out a niche for itself in the late '90s with an experimental sound that blended the bludgeoning fury of garage with the mind-expanding tendencies of space-rock. On March 10, the band will return for only its second performance in Tacoma, a bill that will also showcase local favorites Radio On and Old Foals starting at 8 p.m. at the Valley Pub, 1206 Puyallup Ave.; www.

