Is Your Kid Absent More Than Classmates? School 'Nudge' Letters Tell Parents Just How Much
For the past two decades, scientists have found a number of easy ways to make significant changes in people's behavior. To get voters to the polls, for example, researchers found that sending them copies of their voting histories along with their neighbors' records was 10 times better at increasing turnout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|10
|Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead
|Mar 2
|Pat McCock
|1
|looking
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Feb 14
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb 6
|Lars
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC