Is Your Kid Absent More Than Classmat...

Is Your Kid Absent More Than Classmates? School 'Nudge' Letters Tell Parents Just How Much

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Education Week

For the past two decades, scientists have found a number of easy ways to make significant changes in people's behavior. To get voters to the polls, for example, researchers found that sending them copies of their voting histories along with their neighbors' records was 10 times better at increasing turnout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered... Mar 4 spytheweb 10
News Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead Mar 2 Pat McCock 1
looking Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S... Feb 14 Fcvk tRump 4
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb 7 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb 6 Lars 6
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Pierce County was issued at March 06 at 3:00PM PST

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Iraq
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC