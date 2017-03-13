In 1942, Kiddiesa Krazy Kat Klub at D...

In 1942, Kiddiesa Krazy Kat Klub at D&R tomorrow morning

The exciting life of a bigtime war correspondent waiting for the biggest story of his life, the expected invasion of England, heads the Aberdeen World-D&R Kiddies' Krazy Kat Klub show at 10:30 tomorrow morning. "Confirm or Deny" is the picture which co-starts Don Ameche and Joan Bennett.

