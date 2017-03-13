Good times at Lincoln High - for stud...

Good times at Lincoln High - for students, staff and principal Pat Erwin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tacoma Weekly

There was a book on Lincoln High School students, and a response every Lincoln teacher or administrator had heard when Patrick Erwin became the principal 13 years ago. The book was, don't invest in Lincoln students - they were not worth the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want me some horny kinky old men for chatting t... (Jul '15) 18 hr Sinbad0909 6
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Tue Karma 72
News US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered... Mar 4 spytheweb 10
News Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead Mar 2 Pat McCock 1
looking Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S... Feb 14 Fcvk tRump 4
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Pierce County was issued at March 15 at 10:26PM PDT

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,585,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC