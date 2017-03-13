Good times at Lincoln High - for students, staff and principal Pat Erwin
There was a book on Lincoln High School students, and a response every Lincoln teacher or administrator had heard when Patrick Erwin became the principal 13 years ago. The book was, don't invest in Lincoln students - they were not worth the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want me some horny kinky old men for chatting t... (Jul '15)
|18 hr
|Sinbad0909
|6
|Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Karma
|72
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|10
|Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead
|Mar 2
|Pat McCock
|1
|looking
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Feb 14
|Fcvk tRump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC