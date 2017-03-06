Gas prices are rising in the area

Average gasoline prices in the Tacoma area rose 2.1 cents a gallon in one week to $2.81, according to fuel price monitoring site GasBuddy's weekly update. "Gasoline prices are starting to pick up steam as a majority of states see their average rise over last week, a function of the season's theatrics coming into view: refinery maintenance and the transition to cleaner gasoline pumping up prices," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, in Monday's news release.

