Bookstore News: March 13, 2017

Memorial to Be Held for Gary Mazzone, Beloved Minneapolis Bookseller: Funeral services will be held in Minneapolis on March 18 for bookseller Gary Mazzone, the outreach coordinator and sales director at Magers & Quinn Books and a beloved fixture on the Twin Cities literary scene. Mazzone, 61, died of natural causes on Feb. 23. Tucson Thrives as a Book Town: On the occasion of the annual Tucson Book Festival, Trudy Mills, co-owner of the city's Antigone Books, said, "The store's doing better than it ever did."

