Bookstore News: March 13, 2017
Memorial to Be Held for Gary Mazzone, Beloved Minneapolis Bookseller: Funeral services will be held in Minneapolis on March 18 for bookseller Gary Mazzone, the outreach coordinator and sales director at Magers & Quinn Books and a beloved fixture on the Twin Cities literary scene. Mazzone, 61, died of natural causes on Feb. 23. Tucson Thrives as a Book Town: On the occasion of the annual Tucson Book Festival, Trudy Mills, co-owner of the city's Antigone Books, said, "The store's doing better than it ever did."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|Mar 4
|spytheweb
|10
|Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead
|Mar 2
|Pat McCock
|1
|looking
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Feb 14
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Lars
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC