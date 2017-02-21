WA: Tacoma Link Ridership was Light i...

WA: Tacoma Link Ridership was Light in December and 2016 Overall

Mass Transit

Feb. 21--Tacoma Link ridership limped to the finish line in 2016, ending December down 6.3 percent year over year from 2015. Sound Transit, which operates the line, reported this month that 937,885 people rode Tacoma Link in 2016, down 3.6 percent from 2015.

