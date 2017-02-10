Village of tiny houses will serve as ...

Village of tiny houses will serve as model

The organizing force behind the innovative Quixote Village homeless community in Olympia is expanding the concept to serve homeless veterans in Pierce and Mason counties. Located on a 2.17-acre campus in an industrial area on the city's west side, Quixote Village features 30 free-standing cottages for chronically homeless adults who agree to sober living.

