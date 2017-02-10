Village of tiny houses will serve as model
The organizing force behind the innovative Quixote Village homeless community in Olympia is expanding the concept to serve homeless veterans in Pierce and Mason counties. Located on a 2.17-acre campus in an industrial area on the city's west side, Quixote Village features 30 free-standing cottages for chronically homeless adults who agree to sober living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb 6
|Lars
|6
|Review: Essential foot & body massage
|Feb 3
|Cameron98443
|1
|Anybody got that
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
|Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16)
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|7
|Party specifics in TAC
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC