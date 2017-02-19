Veterans dive with sharks to treat PTSD

Veterans dive with sharks to treat PTSD

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Fox News

America's veterans are being treated with more than psychotherapy to manage mental health problems after combat. Complementary and alternative medicine therapies can include acupuncture, meditation and yoga- but what about diving with sharks? CAM therapies were used more commonly than conventional therapies to treat self-defined anxiety attacks and severe depression, according to a nationally representative survey by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs.

