US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seatt...

US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered by Obama program

There are 3 comments on the The Raw Story story from Tuesday, titled US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered by Obama program. In it, The Raw Story reports that:

U.S. authorities have arrested an immigrant from Mexico who was brought to the United States illegally as a child and later given a work permit during the Obama administration in what could be the first detention of its kind under President Donald Trump. Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 23-year-old with no criminal record, was taken into custody last week at his father's home in Seattle by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,555

Location hidden
#1 Wednesday
obama is out now laws can be enforced. he should have never made promises to protect illegals.now deport and stop kissing rear

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,555

Location hidden
#2 Wednesday
all those crying about this,can you show where it is illegal to enforce the law,or where obama's foolish policy is law?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,288

Las Vegas, NV

#3 Yesterday
Covered by Obama program not federal law.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S... Tue Fcvk tRump 4
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb 7 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb 6 Lars 6
Review: Essential foot & body massage Feb 3 Cameron98443 1
Anybody got that Jan 30 Kaylee 1
Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16) Jan 30 Kaylee 7
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Pierce County was issued at February 16 at 6:25PM PST

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC