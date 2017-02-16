US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered by Obama program
There are 3 comments on the The Raw Story story from Tuesday, titled US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered by Obama program. In it, The Raw Story reports that:
U.S. authorities have arrested an immigrant from Mexico who was brought to the United States illegally as a child and later given a work permit during the Obama administration in what could be the first detention of its kind under President Donald Trump. Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 23-year-old with no criminal record, was taken into custody last week at his father's home in Seattle by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Raw Story.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,555
Location hidden
|
#1 Wednesday
obama is out now laws can be enforced. he should have never made promises to protect illegals.now deport and stop kissing rear
|
Since: Aug 11
11,555
Location hidden
|
#2 Wednesday
all those crying about this,can you show where it is illegal to enforce the law,or where obama's foolish policy is law?
|
Since: Apr 10
10,288
|
#3 Yesterday
Covered by Obama program not federal law.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Tue
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb 6
|Lars
|6
|Review: Essential foot & body massage
|Feb 3
|Cameron98443
|1
|Anybody got that
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
|Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16)
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC