Toyota lifts forecast amid tensions

Toyota raised its full-year forecasts - albeit falling short of analysts' estimates - as the carmaker sought to navigate rising protectionism under President Donald Trump and as the yen's volatility weighed on prospects for exports of its Prius and Lexus models. Operating profit will probably be 1.85 trillion yen in the year through March, up from its previous forecast of 1.7 trillion yen but about 10 percent lower than what analysts projected.

