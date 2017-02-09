The Things We Like
CLASSICAL VALENTINE. Old Town Business & Professional Association presents "Canonici: A Consort of Voices & Lute," a special Valentine's Day show that will kick off at 7 p.m. Old Town Business & Professional Association presents "Canonici: A Consort of Voices & Lute," a special Valentine's Day show that will kick off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Slavonian Hall, 2306 N. 30th St. Performers will include Holly Boaz singing soprano, Anny Lyman , James Brown and Elizabeth Brown The show is free and open to all ages, though donations will be accepted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb 6
|Lars
|6
|Review: Essential foot & body massage
|Feb 3
|Cameron98443
|1
|Anybody got that
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
|Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16)
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|7
|Party specifics in TAC
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|5
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan 27
|littlemermaid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC