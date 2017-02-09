The Things We Like

2017-02-09

CLASSICAL VALENTINE. Old Town Business & Professional Association presents "Canonici: A Consort of Voices & Lute," a special Valentine's Day show that will kick off at 7 p.m. Old Town Business & Professional Association presents "Canonici: A Consort of Voices & Lute," a special Valentine's Day show that will kick off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Slavonian Hall, 2306 N. 30th St. Performers will include Holly Boaz singing soprano, Anny Lyman , James Brown and Elizabeth Brown The show is free and open to all ages, though donations will be accepted.

