The Peoplea s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness

13 hrs ago Read more: Tacoma Weekly

Genesis Housing and Community Development Coalition will host a professional development conference called The People's Gathering on the campus of Pacific Lutheran University on Friday, February 24. The full-day conference will focus on skills and strategies to facilitate difficult conversations around race in workplace and educational settings. Headlined by four nationally-known speakers with expertise in diversity, racial equity and multicultural education, The People's Gathering will seek to help attendees increase their personal and professional cultural competency.

