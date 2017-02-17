The Peoplea s Gathering: A Revolution of Consciousness

Genesis Housing and Community Development Coalition will host a professional development conference called The People's Gathering on the campus of Pacific Lutheran University on Friday, February 24. The full-day conference will focus on skills and strategies to facilitate difficult conversations around race in workplace and educational settings. Headlined by four nationally-known speakers with expertise in diversity, racial equity and multicultural education, The People's Gathering will seek to help attendees increase their personal and professional cultural competency.

