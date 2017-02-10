The NW Cutting Edge: Washington's Gan...

The NW Cutting Edge: Washington's Gang of Four

There are a couple of posts coming up, here at the ol' Fool Ranch, that are intended to give 2017's beer tourists, headed up to this mildewey corner of the nation, some great, "Must See" places to stop on your beery tour of the beautiful, endlessly eccentric PNW. This is the first of 'em and since I live and work and sleep and follow my dogs around in Washington, The Emerald State is our first stop.

