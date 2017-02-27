Tacoma, Washington, residents receive...

Tacoma, Washington, residents receive environmental treatment training through EPA grant

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency , the city of Tacoma, Washington, Clover Park Technical College , with campuses in Lakewood and Puyallup, Washington, and Goodwill , headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, are providing grant-funded training opportunities in 2017 to help the unemployed, underemployed and transitioning servicemen and veterans in Pierce County, Washington, into quality environmental careers. A $200,000 EPA Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training Grant is funding recruiting, entry level training, career counseling and job placement services that are a gateway to careers in construction, contamination remediation, hazardous material handling and more.

