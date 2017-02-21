Tacoma Little Theatre's 'Off the Shelf' presents Brecht on Brecht
The life and works of Bertolt Brecht provide a compelling revue that earned critical acclaim Off Broadway. Showcasing Brecht's youthful philosophical musings on such matters as book burning, ideology, advice to actors, and critics provide an introduction to the man.
