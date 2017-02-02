Tacoma Little Theatre to Perform Seco...

Tacoma Little Theatre to Perform Second Samuel at Washington State Community Theatre Festival

Tacoma Little Theatre is honored to be representing the Puget Sound at the Washington State Community Theatre Association Kaleidoscope festival with their performance of last season's hit, Second Samuel , written by Pamela Parker, and directed by Chris Serface. It was a simpler time in the late 1940's, especially in South Georgia in a sleepy little town called Second Samuel.

