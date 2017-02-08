Tacoma Little Theatre presents GYPSY

Tacoma Little Theatre presents GYPSY

15 hrs ago

Tacoma Little Theatre presents one of the greatest American musicals of all time, GYPSY , directed by Chris Serface , with choreography by Lexi Barnett, and musical direction by Debra Leach. A crowning achievement in American musical theatre, Gypsy starts in Seattle and tells the story of Mama Rose, the ultimate stage mother, and her hopes and dreams for her daughters, June and Louise.

