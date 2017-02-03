Tacoma expected to see big apartment ...

Tacoma expected to see big apartment boom

While apartment construction is expected to slow nationwide, Tacoma is now considered a top-10 market nationwide for multifamily investment by federal mortgage lender Freddie Mac. The lender predicts Tacoma will be third in the nation for income growth in 2017, at 5.8 percent.

