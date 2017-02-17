State trooper in hot water over calling ICE
A politician in Washington state wants to know why cooperating with federal immigration authorities landed a state trooper in hot water. Steve O'Ban, R, a state senator from Tacoma, Wa., sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, D, Friday expressing "serious concerns" over an administrative review the Washington State Patrol may be undertaking at the governor's request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|3 hr
|Ca_lost
|5
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Feb 14
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb 6
|Lars
|6
|Review: Essential foot & body massage
|Feb 3
|Cameron98443
|1
|Anybody got that
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC