Snow forecast for Friday morning
Lingering low temperatures will interact with an oncoming weather front to bring snow to low-lying areas of the region from about 4 to 10 a.m. After the snow is gone, a return to rain is expected, with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s through Tuesday. As for Thursday, high temperatures are expected to reach 41 degrees in Tacoma, with the low around 26. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jan 31
|Kara M
|46
|Anybody got that
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
|Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16)
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|7
|Party specifics in TAC
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|5
|Upcoming Tacoma storage unit auctions, 15 locat... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Stephanie
|2
|Interfor Completes Sale of Tacoma Sawmill Property
|Dec '16
|Ted Smith
|1
|Tacoma Asatru Kindred
|Dec '16
|Bolling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC