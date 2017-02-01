Snow forecast for Friday morning

Snow forecast for Friday morning

Lingering low temperatures will interact with an oncoming weather front to bring snow to low-lying areas of the region from about 4 to 10 a.m. After the snow is gone, a return to rain is expected, with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s through Tuesday. As for Thursday, high temperatures are expected to reach 41 degrees in Tacoma, with the low around 26. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day.

