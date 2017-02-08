Sheriff's deputy injured in crash south of Tacoma identified
Authorities have identified a Pierce County deputy who was injured in a head-on collision south of Tacoma as 34-year-old David Rose. The News Tribune reports Rose remained hospitalized Wednesday after the Tuesday crash in his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck in Parkland.
