Senate Republicans advance new scheme to mess with Sound Transit's governance

Picking up where Mary Margaret Haugen and Ed Murray once left off, Republicans on the Senate Transportation Committee voted today to advance a bill that would wipe out Sound Transit's federated board of city and county leadership and replace it with a panel of transportation czars elected from nineteen newly drawn transportation districts in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. Substitute Senate Bill 5001 moved out of the Senate Transportation Committee today with support from all of the panel's Republican members, plus Democrats Steve Hobbs and Kevin Van De Wege.

