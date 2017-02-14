Schools look to shed liability for off-campus crimes
Public schools are trying to reduce their liability for off-campus wrongdoing after the state Supreme Court said the Bethel School District could be held responsible for the rape of a student off school grounds. The court's ruling has schools worried they will be exposed to new lawsuits and risk losing liability insurance.
