Prosecutor: Sniper justified in shooting man who killed cop

The Pierce County prosecutor says a sheriff's sniper was justified in shooting a man who used his two children as human shields and earlier killed a Tacoma police officer. Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says Deputy Bob Shaw "prevented further loss of life" when he shot and killed Bruce Johnson on Dec. 1. Shaw fired a single round into a bedroom window, ending a nearly 11-hour standoff that began when Johnson shot and killed 45-year-old Officer Jake Gutierrez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.