Our view: We are all Tacomans
Tacoma City Council has approved a plan to form an Immigrant and Refugee Task Force in response to Donald Trump's ill conceived, ill advised and ill executed executive actions to crack down on undocumented immigrants by banning immigrants from specific countries and spending billions of dollars to build a tariff-funded wall along the border with Mexico.
