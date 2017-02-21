Mike Kesler hired as football coach at Battle Ground High School
Mike Kesler has been hired as the next head football coach at Battle Ground High School, Battle Ground Public Schools announced Friday. Kesler had spent the past 10 seasons as an assistant coach at Union High School.
