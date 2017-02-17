Life-size dolla s driver busted for T...

Life-size dolla s driver busted for Tacoma carpool lane violation

11 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

A man who got a speeding ticket Friday morning on Interstate 5 north of Tacoma received a second violation for being in a carpool lane even though he had a passenger. A trooper saw the driver weaving in and out of traffic during the morning commute at the Pierce County-King County line.

