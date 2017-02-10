Lamborghini for rent a " check it out yourself

But then you notice all the doodads and doohickeys, the paddle shifters, the ever-so-slightly uncomfortable seats of a car built for speed. It turns out Bodine, 59, doesn't even need to be there to hand you the keys though - instead, Drive Lambo has set up what Bodine believes to be the world's first self-service Lamborghini rental at his Parkland company headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.