Kona Stories presents panel of best-s...

Kona Stories presents panel of best-selling authors of young adult novels

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: West Hawaii Today

Kona Stories is hosting a special panel featuring young adult authors this Thursday in Keauhou in a new effort to get young adults reading. The featured authors taking part in the inaugural panel are Anna Banks, Marissa Meyer, Lish McBride and Rori Shay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meeker students welcome newest Americans Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
News US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered... Feb 20 Matthew 9
News Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S... Feb 14 Fcvk tRump 4
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb 7 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb 6 Lars 6
Review: Essential foot & body massage Feb 3 Cameron98443 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC