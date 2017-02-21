Kona Stories presents panel of best-selling authors of young adult novels
Kona Stories is hosting a special panel featuring young adult authors this Thursday in Keauhou in a new effort to get young adults reading. The featured authors taking part in the inaugural panel are Anna Banks, Marissa Meyer, Lish McBride and Rori Shay.
