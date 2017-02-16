Johnson sentenced to probation for ca...

Johnson sentenced to probation for cannabis possession

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Bureau County Republican

Bo M. Johnson, 43, of Tacoma, Wash., was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty on Feb. 14 to the Class 4 felony of unlawful possession of cannabis. Conditions of Johnson's probation include paying fines, fees and costs totaling $10,000, which has been paid in full.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered... 49 min Wildchild 8
News Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S... Feb 14 Fcvk tRump 4
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb 7 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb 6 Lars 6
Review: Essential foot & body massage Feb 3 Cameron98443 1
Anybody got that Jan 30 Kaylee 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC