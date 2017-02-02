James Hardie profit warning prompts i...

James Hardie profit warning prompts investors to sell the stock

1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

A decision to cut earnings guidance after a weaker-than-expected December quarter has prompted James Hardie investors to sell shares of the building materials maker, which warned an"organisational reset" could take two or three years to complete. The shares fell below $20 soon after the market opened and traded down 3.9 per cent at $20.03 by midmorning as the company, which makes most of its earnings in the US, signalled earnings pressures will continue through the year ahead.

