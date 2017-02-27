Immigrants in U.S. illegally stage a ...

Immigrants in U.S. illegally stage a rally by ICE building in Portland

Openly defying President Donald Trump's plans to step up deportations of immigrants in the U.S. illegally, several hundred of them and their supporters staged a rally Monday right next to a building of the federal immigration agency. "We are undocumented, and we are unafraid," protesters chanted at the rally, held in bone-chilling rain near downtown Portland.

