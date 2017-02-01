From Mice to Men?

According to a recent article in Canada's Huffington Post, a number of mutilated and posed animals have been found in public places in London, Ontario, raising concerns about a serial animal killer. Could humans be his next target? In his book Defending the Devil , criminal defense attorney John Henry Browne, who represented serial killer Ted Bundy at the height of his murderous career , says the killer's lethal ways began as a child growing up in Tacoma, Washington.

