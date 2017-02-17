Driver Caught Using Mannequin in HOV Lane
After pulling over a driver for speeding in an HOV lane near Tacoma, Washington, a state trooper noticed something a little off about the woman in the passenger seat - she wasn't real. After pulling over a driver for speeding in an HOV lane near Tacoma, Washington, a state trooper noticed something a little off about the woman in the passenger seat - she wasn't real.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|3 hr
|Wildchild
|8
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|Feb 14
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb 6
|Lars
|6
|Review: Essential foot & body massage
|Feb 3
|Cameron98443
|1
|Anybody got that
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC