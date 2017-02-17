Driver Caught Using Mannequin in HOV Lane

After pulling over a driver for speeding in an HOV lane near Tacoma, Washington, a state trooper noticed something a little off about the woman in the passenger seat - she wasn't real. After pulling over a driver for speeding in an HOV lane near Tacoma, Washington, a state trooper noticed something a little off about the woman in the passenger seat - she wasn't real.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.