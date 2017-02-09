Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

Asia Pacific Cultural Center 2017 New Year's Celebration featuring Guam Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma, WA 98421 www.asianpacificculturalcenter.org or call 383-3900 With more than 70 booths and vendors showcasing their wares, cuisine, cultural arts, games and more, the 19th annual New Year Celebration at the Asia Pacific Cultural Center is returning to the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall for a day celebrating the rich heritage and cultural diversity found in Asian Pacific nations. This family friendly, all-day event is completely free, making it a can't-miss foray into the unforgettable world of Pacific Asia.

