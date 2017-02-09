Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural O...

Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Tacoma Weekly

Asia Pacific Cultural Center 2017 New Year's Celebration featuring Guam Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma, WA 98421 www.asianpacificculturalcenter.org or call 383-3900 With more than 70 booths and vendors showcasing their wares, cuisine, cultural arts, games and more, the 19th annual New Year Celebration at the Asia Pacific Cultural Center is returning to the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall for a day celebrating the rich heritage and cultural diversity found in Asian Pacific nations. This family friendly, all-day event is completely free, making it a can't-miss foray into the unforgettable world of Pacific Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder 7 hr Taylor 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb 7 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb 6 Lars 6
Review: Essential foot & body massage Feb 3 Cameron98443 1
Anybody got that Jan 30 Kaylee 1
Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16) Jan 30 Kaylee 7
Party specifics in TAC Jan 30 Kaylee 5
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC