Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

The Buddy Holly Story Feb. 3-26: Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.; Saturday Matinees, Feb. 18 & 25, 2 p.m. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma WA 98406 www.tmp.org Back by popular demand, Tacoma Musical Playhouse announces its third musical of its six show Mainstage 2016/17 season, "Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story" - opening Friday, Feb. 3, which also marks the 58th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. Richard, "The Big Bopper" and pilot Roger Peterson. This date is called The Day the Music Died, a lyric in the Don McLean song American Pie that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends."

