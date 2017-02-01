Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations
The Buddy Holly Story Feb. 3-26: Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.; Saturday Matinees, Feb. 18 & 25, 2 p.m. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma WA 98406 www.tmp.org Back by popular demand, Tacoma Musical Playhouse announces its third musical of its six show Mainstage 2016/17 season, "Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story" - opening Friday, Feb. 3, which also marks the 58th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. Richard, "The Big Bopper" and pilot Roger Peterson. This date is called The Day the Music Died, a lyric in the Don McLean song American Pie that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Jan 31
|Kara M
|46
|Anybody got that
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
|Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16)
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|7
|Party specifics in TAC
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|5
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan 27
|littlemermaid
|2
|Upcoming Tacoma storage unit auctions, 15 locat... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Stephanie
|2
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Tacoma business o...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC