Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural O...

Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tacoma Weekly

Tacoma Opera's Eugene Onegin Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19, 2 p.m. Theater on the Square, 310 S 9th St., Tacoma, WA 98402 www.tacomaopera.com 627-7789 This romantic gem of the Russian operatic repertoire, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, has never been presented before by Tacoma Opera. By moving to Theater on The Square, Tacoma Opera will be doing this production as Tchaikovsky originally envisioned it: in an intimate, chamber setting that will better tell this bittersweet tale of a love that could have been.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered... Wed spytheweb 3
News Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S... Feb 14 Fcvk tRump 4
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16) Feb 7 Claudia Carrasqui... 49
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb 6 Lars 6
Review: Essential foot & body massage Feb 3 Cameron98443 1
Anybody got that Jan 30 Kaylee 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC