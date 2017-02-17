Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations

Tacoma Opera's Eugene Onegin Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19, 2 p.m. Theater on the Square, 310 S 9th St., Tacoma, WA 98402 www.tacomaopera.com 627-7789 This romantic gem of the Russian operatic repertoire, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, has never been presented before by Tacoma Opera. By moving to Theater on The Square, Tacoma Opera will be doing this production as Tchaikovsky originally envisioned it: in an intimate, chamber setting that will better tell this bittersweet tale of a love that could have been.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.