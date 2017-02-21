Country Singer Eric Church Cancels 25...

Country Singer Eric Church Cancels 25,000 Concert Tickets Bought By Scalpers

Country star Eric Church is taking a stand against ticket scalpers to help make sure fans can afford to see his shows. The singer canceled more than 25,000 tickets that were being sold on the secondary market and is releasing them back to the public, according to his website.

