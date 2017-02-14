Clemmie Williams - "City of Rain"

Clemmie Williams - "City of Rain"

Written for his friends in the Pacific Northwest - and Tacoma, Washington specifically - "City of Rain" is a great showing of Clemmie Williams' deep-toned, intense vocal delivery - in a similar tonal and intensity spectrum to Killer Mike. With lyrical content that speaks to the beautiful enthusiasm of PNW dreamers, as well as the unpredictable nature of mortality, Clemmie navigates around spurting brass and a "come on with the rain" old-timey vocal sample.

