Clemmie Williams - "City of Rain"
Written for his friends in the Pacific Northwest - and Tacoma, Washington specifically - "City of Rain" is a great showing of Clemmie Williams' deep-toned, intense vocal delivery - in a similar tonal and intensity spectrum to Killer Mike. With lyrical content that speaks to the beautiful enthusiasm of PNW dreamers, as well as the unpredictable nature of mortality, Clemmie navigates around spurting brass and a "come on with the rain" old-timey vocal sample.
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive - U.S. arrests Mexican immigrant in S...
|1 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Feb 7
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb 6
|Lars
|6
|Review: Essential foot & body massage
|Feb 3
|Cameron98443
|1
|Anybody got that
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
|Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16)
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|7
