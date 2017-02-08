Bills would a ban the boxa that asks job seekers to disclose criminal history
Kurek, 45, was arrested three times for drug possession in the 1990s. After the Bremerton resident got out of jail in 1998, she could not find work for more than a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Mon
|Lars
|6
|Review: Essential foot & body massage
|Feb 3
|Cameron98443
|1
|Anybody got that
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
|Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16)
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|7
|Party specifics in TAC
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|5
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan 27
|littlemermaid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC