ATF: Canadian crook bought assault ri...

ATF: Canadian crook bought assault rifle on store credit

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Federal prosecutors in Seattle claim a Canadian man in the country illegally was able to buy an AR-15-style rifle on store credit at Bass Pro Shops in Tacoma. A similar rifle is pictured above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tacoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered... 1 hr Pat McCock 10
News Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead 1 hr Pat McCock 1
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder 14 hr MAGA2016 2
News Activist: Immigration officers detain 10 worker... 22 hr MAGA2016 1
looking Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Meeker students welcome newest Americans Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
See all Tacoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tacoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Pierce County was issued at March 02 at 9:15AM PST

Tacoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tacoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Tacoma, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC