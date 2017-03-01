ATF: Canadian crook bought assault rifle on store credit
Federal prosecutors in Seattle claim a Canadian man in the country illegally was able to buy an AR-15-style rifle on store credit at Bass Pro Shops in Tacoma. A similar rifle is pictured above.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US arrests Mexican immigrant in Seattle covered...
|1 hr
|Pat McCock
|10
|Parkland shooting leaves 1 dead
|1 hr
|Pat McCock
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|14 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|Activist: Immigration officers detain 10 worker...
|22 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|looking
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Meeker students welcome newest Americans
|Feb 23
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC