At Tacoma Art Museum, portraits that reach out and touch you
Amid our current boiling debates about identity and inclusion, an exhibition of intimate, diverse portraits is a welcome chance to feel warm connections between artist and sitter, viewer and viewed. We can sense the interior states of the individuals portrayed, and their awkwardness, pride, or even indifference at being captured in paint, on film, via sculpture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Tacoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Tacoma (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Claudia Carrasqui...
|49
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Mon
|Lars
|6
|Review: Essential foot & body massage
|Feb 3
|Cameron98443
|1
|Anybody got that
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
|Anyone know where to find my girl Chrystal? (May '16)
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|7
|Party specifics in TAC
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|5
|adult baby nanny baby sitter mummy's (Aug '15)
|Jan 27
|littlemermaid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tacoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC