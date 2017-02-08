At Tacoma Art Museum, portraits that ...

At Tacoma Art Museum, portraits that reach out and touch you

Amid our current boiling debates about identity and inclusion, an exhibition of intimate, diverse portraits is a welcome chance to feel warm connections between artist and sitter, viewer and viewed. We can sense the interior states of the individuals portrayed, and their awkwardness, pride, or even indifference at being captured in paint, on film, via sculpture.

